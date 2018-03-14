Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday after state bypolls results said that they accept the verdict of the people and the result was unexpected. UP CM Yogi Adtiyanath said, "We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday after state bypoll results said that they accept the verdict of the people and the result was unexpected. UP CM Yogi Adtiyanath said, “We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates.” The bypolls in UP were held on two seats — Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The by-elections were held after UP CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Maurya had vacated their seats.

Earlier in the day, hitting out at the BJP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the vote against BJP shows that people are angry with the party. The bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur district took place on March 11. Taking it to his official Twitter account, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said, “Congratulations to the candidates who have won in the bypolls. The results have revealed that people are angry with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and they will vote for a candidate who has more chances to win the elections. Rahul Gandhi in his tweet further said, “The Congress party is ready to rebuilt Uttar Pradesh and this will not happen overnight.”

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur district were held after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Chief Minister Keshav Maurya vacated their seats. In order to defeat the BJP, Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) decided to help each other to make sure that BJP doesn’t win in the by-elections. However, making it clear that BSP supporting the SP candidate in UP bypolls should not be looked as an alliance, party chief Mayawati said that all rumours about BSP and SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections were false and baseless. “Our party members will exercise their vote to defeat BJP candidate.”

