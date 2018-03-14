Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a pot shot at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh after the bypolls results in two districts. Rahul Gandhi said the vote against BJP shows that people are angry with the party. The bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur district took place on March 11.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a pot shot at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh after the bypolls results in two districts. Following the bypolls results which were held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur districts, and on both the seats, the Samajawadi Party candidates are leading, leaving behind the BJP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the vote against BJP shows that people are angry with the party. The bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur district took place on March 11.

Taking it to his official Twitter account, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that congratulations to the candidates who have won in the bypolls. The results have revealed that people are angry with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and they will vote for a candidate who has more chances to win the elections. Rahul Gandhi in his tweet further said, “The Congress party is ready to rebuilt Uttar Pradesh and this will not happen overnight.”

आज के उपचुनावों में जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों को बधाई। नतीजों से स्पष्ट है कि मतदाताओं में भाजपा के प्रति बहुत क्रोध है और वो उस गैर भाजपाई उम्मीदवार के लिए वोट करेंगे जिसके जीतने की संभावना सबसे ज़्यादा हो। कांग्रेस यूपी में नवनिर्माण के लिए तत्पर है, ये रातों रात नहीं होगा। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 14, 2018

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur district were held after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Chief Minister Keshav Maurya vacated their seats. In order to defeat the BJP, Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) decided to help each other to make sure that BJP doesn’t win in the by-elections. However, making it clear that BSP supporting the SP candidate in UP bypolls should not be looked as an alliance, party chief Mayawati said that all rumours about BSP and SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections were false and baseless. “Our party members will exercise their vote to defeat BJP candidate.”

