Many speculations were being made about a possible support by BSP to SM in order to minimize Bharatiya Janata Party’s possibility of winning the seat but there was not any official confirmation. However, clearing the air on the matter, BSP’s Gorakhpur in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar has now extended support to Samajwadi Party. Though the picture is clear from BSP’s side, there is no official statement or any reaction from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on this big political development. Both BSP and SP had been political opponents in Uttar Pradesh and has not left any opportunity to defame each other during election campaigns and public rallies. Therefore, now BSP extending support to SP will lead to several discussion from the political fraternity. Meanwhile, further explaining the move, BSP’s Zonal Coordinator in Allahabad, Ashok Gautam said, “Our workers want to eliminate BJP and that is why the members of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have decided to extend support and vote for Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Nagendra Singh Patel in Phulpur by-poll.”

BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) Gorakhpur in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar declared support to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad in upcoming Gorakhpur by-poll pic.twitter.com/4f1YSou3ho — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2018

Earlier in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2017, both SP and BSP had witnessed an embarrassing defeat after PM Narendra Modi-led BJP registered a landslide victory in the state. Following assembly election results, during that time also, a lot meetings were held to counter the rise of BJP in the state and speculations had surfaced of both the parties coming together in the future to counter BJP.

Our workers want to eliminate BJP & that is why the members of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have decided to extend support & vote for Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Nagendra Singh Patel in Phulpur by-poll: Ashok Gautam, BSP Zonal Coordinator, Allahabad pic.twitter.com/R2vRFY6Lx5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2018

