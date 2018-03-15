Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is confident that the BJP will emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections. He said that the party will learn its lessons from the defeat and will leave no stone unturned to perform well in the next year's Lok Sabha election. He added that he had warned the party workers against overconfidence as elections can never be taken lightly.

Despite a shocking loss in Uttar Pradesh bypolls, chief minister Yogi Aditynath is confident that the saffron party will perform well in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said that the party will learn its lessons from the defeat and will leave no stone unturned to perform well in the next year’s general election. “I think this has been a lesson to the BJP and the party will do very well in Uttar Pradesh come the 2019 general election,” the chief minister told Times of India in an interview.

He added that he had warned the party workers against overconfidence as elections can never be taken lightly. “I remember telling party workers that elections are elections. Don’t take them lightly. Elections are like exams, instead of being overconfident, a person should check the groundwork and review their preparation,” he said. In a big blow to BJP, Samajwadi Party registered a handsome victory in the recently concluded bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The need for the election was initiated when Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats in order to fill the post of chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the margin of the win would have been bigger had the EVMs not been tampered with.”If EVMs would have functioned properly, the margin of victory would have been way higher. Had there been ballot voting, the people would have expressed a lot more anger against the ruling BJP,” Yadav said. He added that he was hopeful that the defeat of the BJP would shatter the party’s arrogance.

