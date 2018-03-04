Ahead of the forthcoming by-polls on two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, former UP CM Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may support Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). However, there is no official confirmation yet on this but several reports are hinting that in order to keep BJP out, both parties can come together.

Going by reports, BSP might offer its support to SP to minimize possibilities for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win both the seats and create a perception against the BJP in the state ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If several media reports are to be considered, a meeting of the Bahujan Samaj Party may take place in the today following which the party may announce about its move to give support to Samajwadi Party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha by-polls in the state.

Earlier in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2017, both SP and BSP had witnessed an embarrassing defeat after PM Narendra Modi-led BJP registered a landslide victory in the state. Following assembly election results, during that time also, a lot meetings were held to counter the rise of BJP in the state and speculations had surfaced of both the parties coming together in the future to counter BJP.

However, any such move which might appear against the BJP may also be counter-productive for both BSP and SP as the parties have been at loggerheads with each other in the past and also being the arch-rivals. Considering these facts, any such move, if it happens in the state will be taken by considering all the other factors in the view and if parties witness success, then the formula might also be applied in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

