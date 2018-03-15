Even though Samajwadi Party has managed to register a victory in recently concluded bypolls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur, There seems to be no end to allegations of EVM tampering. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the margin of the win would have been bigger had the EVMs not been tampered with. He made the allegations while addressing a presser on Thursday.

Looks like nothing can put a full stop to the allegations of EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) tampering that keep surfacing election after election. Despite party’s victory in the recently held Uttar Pradesh bypolls, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the margin of the win would have been bigger had the EVMs not been tampered with.”If EVMs would have functioned properly, the margin of victory would have been way higher. Had there been ballot voting, the people would have expressed a lot more anger against the ruling BJP,” Yadav said. He added that he was hopeful that the defeat of the BJP would shatter the party’s arrogance.

“‘Phul’ (Lotus) withered in Phulpur, thereby BJP’s arrogance has been shattered. I wish the tone of BJP leaders will change from now onwards,” he said. Akhilesh Yadav also expressed gratitude towards Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati for her support. It is important to recall that both the parties had joined hands ahead of the bypolls. In a big blow to BJP, Samajwadi Party registered a handsome victory in the recently concluded bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The need for the election was initiated when Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats in order to fill the post of chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

Following the defeat, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had acknowledged that BJP had failed to understand the significance of SP-BSP alliance which helped in causing the upset.

