Voting is currently underway for bypolls to Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur on Sunday amid tight security arrangements. It is expected to be a triangular contest with rivals Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) coming together to take on Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The bypolls will decide the fate of 10 candidates in fray in Gorakhpur and 22 candidates in Phulpur. In a bid to ensure peaceful polling, nearly, 6,500 personnel of central armed para-military forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary and homeguards have been deployed.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed confidence that the saffron party will emerge victorious in the election. “For development and good governance, BJP is necessary,” the UP CM said after casting his vote in Gorakhpur. “BJP will win both the by-polls (Gorakhpur and Phulpur ) with a massive majority and on the basis of PM Modi’s governance of development, 2019 election results will also be good for the BJP,” Yogi said after exercising his franchise.

The need for conducting bypolls for both the seats emerged when Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats to assume offices in the state government. “First Akhliesh gave a ride to the hand (Congress) and now its giving a lift to the elephant (BSP), but his cycle (SP) is not going very far as it has been punctured,”deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said after casting his vote. Both the seats are a stronghold of BJP and it would be interesting to see if the saffron juggernaut will continue to roll or not.

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote for #GorakhpurByPoll at a polling station, says 'For development and good governance, BJP is necessary.' pic.twitter.com/JxcYkIKnEI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

