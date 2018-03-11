After casting his vote in Phulpur bypolls, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the party will repeat the record it set back in 2014 bypolls. He also took a jibe at SP-BSP alliance for the ongoing election and said they were going to lose anyway in front of BJP. The bypolls will decide the fate of 10 candidates in fray in Gorakhpur and 22 candidates in Phulpur.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday expressed confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in Lok Sabha bypolls, voting for which is currently underway in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. “I am confident that on March 14, the record which was made in Phulpur in 2014 (Lok Sabha general elections) will be repeated, and our candidate Kaushalendra Patel will emerge victorious,” Mr Maurya said after exercising his franchise in Phulpur on Sunday.

He also took a sarcastic dig at BSP-SP alliance for the ongoing election and said it was of no use since people’s trust was the BJP. “Their (SP-BSP) votes will be transferred only when they have enough votes. The votes (of the people) are with us. But, they have only leaders who make statements…The voters of Mayawatiji have deserted the BSP and have reposed their faith in Modiji, Yogi and BJP. We are winning both the Lok Sabha seats, and with a wider margin,” he said.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh bypolls: 16.80% voter turnout recorded in Gorakhpur; 12.20% in Phulpur till 11AM

Voting is currently going on for bypolls to Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur on Sunday amid tight security arrangements. It is expected to be a triangular contest with rivals Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) coming together to take on Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The bypolls will decide the fate of 10 candidates in fray in Gorakhpur and 22 candidates in Phulpur. In a bid to ensure peaceful polling, nearly, 6,500 personnel of central armed para-military forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary and homeguards have been deployed. Till 11AM in the morning, 16.80% voter turnout was recorded in Gorakhpur and 12.20% in Phulpur.

ALSO READ: Delhi lad Virat Kohli to cast his vote in Gorakhpur bypoll? Voter’s slip suggests so

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App