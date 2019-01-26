He said the issue won't take more 24 hours to be resolved if it is handed over to Uttar Pradesh government. The chief minister and BJP leader said the top court must speed up the hearing in Ram temple issue and try to resolve it soon. In the last hearing on January 10, Justice UU Lalit had recused himself from the bench as he had appeared as a lawyer for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in a case connected to the Ayodhya dispute in 1997.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the delay in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. CM Yogi Adityanath said the Supreme Court should work towards the early construction of Ram temple as people have lost their patience and institutions may lose interest due to unnecessary delay in mandir construction. He said the issue won’t take more 24 hours to be resolved if it is handed over to Uttar Pradesh government. The chief minister and BJP leader said the top court must speed up the hearing in Ram temple issue and try to resolve it soon.

Confident Adityanth said Bharatiya Janata Party will improve its 2014 performance in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said the SP-BSP will fail to dent his party’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh in next elections. Earlier this month, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav formalised their alliance with the decision to contest on the equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 polls. However, Akhilesh Yadav subsequently gave up some seats from his quota to fit Ajit Singh’s RLD in their grand alliance. The firebrand leader reiterated his party’s stand that Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment has again proved that one family takes every decision in the Congress party. His statement came a day after the Supreme Court set up a new five-judge Constitution bench, replacing Justices NV Ramana and UU Lalit with Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer. In the last hearing on January 10, Justice UU Lalit had recused himself from the bench as he had appeared as a lawyer for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in a case connected to the Ayodhya dispute in 1997.

