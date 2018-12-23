Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said only Bharatiya Janata Party will build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, amid growing clamour for early construction of Ram temple. His statement comes a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president Amit Shah and Hindu saints met in Gujarat's Rajkot to discuss ways to go ahead with the construction of a temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said only Bharatiya Janata Party will build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, amid a growing clamour for early construction of Ram temple. His statement comes a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president Amit Shah and Hindu saints met in Gujarat’s Rajkot to discuss ways to go ahead with the construction of a temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. The chief minister said some people were talking about the Ram temple in Ayodhya but he wants to assure that only BJP will build Ram temple in Ayodhya and no one else. He was addressing an event in state capital Lucknow.

The Ram temple issue has been echoing at regular meetings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party ever since the beginning of Parliament’s Winter Session. The Shiv Sena has been pretty vocal on the issue and demanding the BJP to bring an ordinance for early construction of Ram Mandir.

Opposition parties have alleged the BJP of raising the Ram temple issues at the time of elections. In the two-day meeting, Shah gave assurance that Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. However, the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court. The apex court will hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit in January next year.

