Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said NRC in UP could be done if needed. He said UP officials could learn from Assam and filter the illegal migrants.

After Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Haryana CM Manohar Lal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come out in support of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). UP CM said his government would order to implement NRC in the state if needed. Lauding Assam, Yogi Adityanath said it was a brave and important decision, his government would order for the same exercise if needed. Sharing a rough idea, he added NRC in Uttar Pradesh would be carried out in phases.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, CM Yogi said Assam has been an example for every state. UP CM said people of the country should congratulate the Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for completing NRC in Assam successfully.

Using Assam government’s experience, officers of UP Government could start it phase-wise in the sake of national security. The exercise would filters the illegal immigrants and people of the state would get their right.

A day ago, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal had said that state government may order to prepare a citizens’ list. Manohar Lal stated this during a public gathering in Panchkula in view to stop and filter illegal immigration. However, Haryana CM did not announce any date but dropped a hint that the state is to implement NRC.

Reports say Haryana CM has met retired high court judge Justice Bhalla and discussed the issue. Manohar Lal’s statement was backed by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda who stated that the Manohar Lal has said the right thing which comes under the law. Foreigners or immigrants have to leave. The government has a responsibility to identify such people.

Haryana would be witnessing Assembly elections next month.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App