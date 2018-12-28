UP CM orders suspension of three secretariat employees over corruption charges: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday, December 28, ordered the suspension of three of state secretariat employees who worked for his government ministers following a sting operation which showed the employees allegedly taking bribes in return for transfers and awarding contracts.

In the official statements, the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that his government has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption

UP CM orders suspension of three secretariat employees over corruption charges: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, December 28, ordered the suspension of three of state secretariat employees who worked for his government ministers following a sting operation which purportedly showed them taking kickbacks. Indian Express reported. In the video, personal secretaries of Backward Caste Minster Om Prakash Rajbar, Minister of State for Mining Archana Pandey and Education minister Sandeep Singh were seen negotiating deals.

In the sting operation, the accused were allegedly taking bribes in return for transfers and awarding contracts. Following the revelation of the video clip, which was part of a sting operation conducted by ABP news channel, the BJP leader added that he has ordered FIRs to be filed against the three government employees with a thorough investigation of the incident. The matter will reportedly be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and based on the probe a report will be submitted within 10 days, media reports said.

In the official statements, Adityanath said that his government has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and stringent punitive measures will be taken against the accused in case of a complaint.

Meanwhile, BJP’s the newly appointed in-charge of Lok Sabha for the most popular state of India, Rajbar, lately rebuked the Yogi Cabinet, accusing him of neglecting the backward classes and corruption issue in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More