Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid his last respects to BJP veteran and the former Chief Minister of the state Kalyan Singh at the latter’s residence here in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are among top BJP leaders who are expected to pay their last respects to Kalyan Singh who died on Saturday in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89.

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh’s Home Department Awanish Awasthi told ANI: “PM Modi will be visiting Kalyan Singh’s residence.”

Former chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati also paid her tributes at Singh’s residence at Lucknow’s Mall Avenue this morning.

“Kalyan Singh Ji worked for the backward class. BSP condoles his demise,” Mayawati told media personnel here.

The mortal remains of Singh will be brought to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly at 11am and will be shifted to the BJP Office at 12.30pm where it will be kept till 2:30 pm for people to pay their last respects, the state additional secretary said .

“After that, the mortal remains will be taken to Aligarh where people will be able to pay last respects at a stadium. From there mortal remains will be taken to Atrauli. He will be cremated on Monday at banks of river Ganga in Narora,” the ACS said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Singh’s body will be cremated.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both in the state and the central level.