Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled 7-foot tall Lord Rama’s rosewood statue at a museum in Ayodhya. The statue has been made up of a single block of rosewood which worths Rs. 35 lakh. According to the reports, the rosewood was specially brought from the Karnataka and Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan will keep it for the display.

As per the Hindu Mythology, the statue will depict Kodamb Ram- Lord Rama’s one of the five avatars.

Talking to the media, the director of the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan YP Singh said, the statue was purchased from the Karnataka State Arts and Craft Emporium. The museum has more than 2,500 artefacts about Lord Rama’s life. Only the Kodamb Rama avatar was missing from the collection which is now added.

Lord Rama’s life was divided into five stages i.e Baal Ram, Raja Ram, Dulha Ram, Banvasi Ram and Kodamb Rama.

Kodamb Ram avatar is worshipped in the southern parts of the country. This was the last phase and most important stage of the Lord’s life when his wife Sita ji was kidnapped. That’s why Lord Ram is standing alone, without Sita, Laxman and Hanuman, in the statue.

About the museum:

The Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan was established in 1986 and is funded by the Uttar Pradesh government, which hosts art crafts, statues, scripts and other pieces of evidence related to Lord Rama or Hindu epic Ramayana.

