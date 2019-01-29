Uri: The Surgical Strike was released on January 11 and has garnered over Rs 157 crore on the box office in less than three weeks. The film chronicles the events of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian military against the suspected militants in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). It tells the story of the 11 tumultuous events over which the operation was carried out.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that his government has decided to exempt recently-released Hindi film Uri: The Surgical Strike from state GST. The UP CM stated that the film has been made tax free in a bid to encourage more people to watch the movie. He further added that the film will instill a feeling of nationalism in the youth and the citizens of the country.

The surgical strikes were carried out in September 2016 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Tuesday, after a cabinet meeting in Prayagraj, Adityanath said, “There is a movie on the surgical strikes ‘Uri’, the cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film will instill a feeling of nationalism in the youth and the citizens of the country.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj: There is a movie on the surgical strikes 'Uri', cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film will instill a feeling of nationalism in the youth and the citizens of the country. pic.twitter.com/J2F0EXjJEy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2019

Apart from doing phenomenal business at the box office, Uri is drawing largely positive feedback from the audience across the globe. The movie has a rating of 9.2 on IMDb while Rotten Tomatoes has given 70% approval rating to the Hindi feature film.

