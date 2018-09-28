Wife of a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) from Uttar Pradesh on Friday accused his husband of trading her to his party members in order to gain browny points within the party. The gruesome act was being carried out for the past 4 years per the wife, who confessed everything during a TV interview.

Wife of a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) from Uttar Pradesh on Friday accused her husband of trading her to his party members in order to gain browny points within the party. As bizarre and shocking it may sound, but the wife has come out on record to level these allegations against her husband.

The Congress party member identified as Shan Mohammed used to bring people to his home and force his wife to sleep with them, and if the wife refused to do so, the CWC member Mohammed tend to beat her and on some occasion took to electrocution, as per a report in News18

WAS FORCED TO SLEEP WITH MEN FOR THE LAST 4 YEARS

The case came to light after the wife, along with her mother lodged an FIR against her husband. The wife has also demanded police protection fearing for her life.

WHAT POLICE HAVE TO SAY?

As per reports, the police has registered the FIR and the matter is under investigation. So far neither any arrest has been made and nor the victim has been provided with any protection.

