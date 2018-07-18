A class 7 girl from Deoria district has been booked for attempting to poison the entire school to avenge her brother's murder, allegedly by a class 5 student. After the incident came to light, villagers beat the mother of the girl. Now, the girl will be sent to a juvenile house.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday detained a class 7 girl from Deoria district after her school accused her of attempting to poison the mid-day meal in order to take revenge for her brother’s death. According to reports, the girl is said to have put poison into the food being cooked for the mid-day meal. However, she was caught by the cook before anybody could eat that food.

After the incident came to light, the villagers surrounded the school and thrashed the girl’s mother. As per the police, the alleged motive behind the move was to kill all the students at the school for the alleged murder of her brother on April 2.

A class 5 student is accused of the murder and is right now in a juvenile home.

“A case relating to causing hurt by means of poison has been registered against the girl,” Bankata SHO Devendra Singh Yadav was quoted as saying by News18.

Now, as per the SHO, preparations are being made to send her to a juvenile home. “The school authorities informed the police about the incident and a sample of the cooked pulses has been sent for testing and it would be back in 3-4 days,” RC Pandey, district officer for food safety was quoted as saying.

