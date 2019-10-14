Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the votes given to BJP means a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan. While praising the BJP, Maurya said BJP is committed to developing the country. Addressing a rally during campaigning for Narendra Mehta, a BJP candidate in Maharashtra, UP Deputy CM said the lotus will bloom in Maharashtra and urged people to vote for the party in the upcoming elections.

He also praised PM Narendra Modi for his commitment to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. The elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21. The major political parties including BJP and Shiv Sena had finalized their alliance for the state Assembly elections. Both parties had also declared their seat-sharing formula.

The parties – BJP and Shiv Sena had also discussed the key posts including the CM post which will be kept by BJP and the deputy CM post to Shiv Sena. This time, the first Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray will contest the state Assembly elections from the Worli seat.

Recently, the Aarey tree cutting issue where more than 2,000 trees were chopped by metro authorities to pave way for a metro car shed. The Shiv Sena leaders openly criticized the CM Devendra Fadnavis-headed government for chopping the trees and lathi charging the protesters.

From Uddhav Thackeray to Aaditya, the leaders condemned the police action where hundreds of protesters were detained. The leaders termed the act as shameful and disgusting. The leaders even threatened BJP of serious consequences if the government failed to stop the work on the ongoing project.

