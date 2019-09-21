Farmers from Uttar Pradesh have begun their march from Saharapurto Delhi as they walk barefoot against the Centre in the wake of unfulfilled promises. The protest march has been organised by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh have begun their march towards New Delhi to raise agricultural demands such as loan waiver. The protest march has been organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh which is focusing on the government’s unfulfilled promises.

The barefoot farmers who have started from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh will end the march in New Delhi wherein they will be presenting a range of demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh vice-president Radhe Thakur said there are several thousand farmers part of the Kisan-Mazdoor Yatra from Saharanpur to Delhi, Aajtak reported.

He added that the plight of farmers needs serious consideration from the government as they daunt with escalating financial problems while the government remains oblivious to their problems.

Referring to sugarcane farmers, Thakur said they have not been paid their dues and added that electricity hike by the Yogi Adityannath government in Uttar Pradesh has imposed an additional burden on farmers forcing them to commit suicide.

He said the government ought to give farmers assurance that their demands will be met or else they will continue their protest march and won’t leave Delhi. Slamming the Opposition, Thakur added that they also didn’t care about farmers and only made false promises to appease innocent farmers.

Thakur said it was due to weak retaliation by the Opposition that the government never faced any pressure. The farmers are eventually forced to come out on the streets, added Bharatiya Kisan Sangh vice-president.

Demands raised by farmers:

Implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations

Loan Waiver: All debts should be eased

Free electricity for irrigation

Free education and health facilities

Pension of Rs 5,000 per month for farmers attaining the age of 60

Crops prices should be fixed with the involvement of farmers’ representatives

Farmers conferred martyr status in case of accidental deaths

Insurance scheme benefits should be guaranteed to them

Western Uttar Pradesh should also have a High Court and AIIMS

Cattle rearers should get arrears of Rs 300 per day

Sugarcane price to farmers along with interest should be paid on time

Contaminated rivers should be cleaned and made pollution-free

