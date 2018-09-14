The shocking incident took place in Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. As per reports, the matter was highlighted recently after the mother had caught the father in the act. The mother and daughter ignored the threats and lodged a complaint against the accused.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh police booked the father of a minor girl for raping her from past six months. The shocking incident took place in Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. As per reports, the matter was highlighted recently after the mother had caught the father in the act. Reports add that after the after being stopped by the mother, the father of the minor child threatened both mother and daughter of dire consequences if they reported the matter to anyone.

As per reports, the mother and daughter ignored the threats and lodged a complaint against the accused. Commenting on the incident, the investigating police officer SP Omveer Singh said that a case has been registered and the investigations are underway. The accused was identified as a 40-year-old man

Delhi policeman’s son beats ex-lover to the pulp, Rajnath Singh orders immediate action

The officer added that the minor girl was later sent for the medical examination, the results of which are said to be awaited. Commenting on the arrest, the officer said that attempts are being made to put the accused behind the bars and award him the strict punishment possible.

The shocker from Muzaffarnagar comes just a few days after Muzaffarnagar court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old daughter. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the man.

TDP calls for statewide protest after Maharashtra court issues arrest warrant against CM Chandrababu Naidu

The following shocker from Uttar Pradesh comes just a few months after a man from Punjab was arrested for raping his 6-year-old daughter.

In the complaint filed with the police, the mother of the victim said that she was going out of the house when she heard loud screams of her daughter. The mother added that after she went inside the house, she saw her husband raping their daughter.

Kerala nun rape case: There was no rape, the victim is framing the bishop, says Jalandhar Church

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More