The country where the government preaches ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ faces a number of crimes against the women on daily basis. Recently, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district threw his 2-year-old daughter from the terrace only because he wanted a son and not a girl. As per reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, September 12 at Perdhauli village. After the incident took place, the locals rushed the child to a nearby hospital where she is said to be in a critical condition.

After the matter was highlighted, the police filed a complaint against the accused father identified as Arvind Gangwar, As per police reports, Gangwar, who works as a labourer, had come home in a drunk state on Wednesday evening. After entering the house he had an altercation with his wife because she had given birth to a girl.

Irked for not having a son, Gangwar took his 2-year-old daughter upstairs and threw her off the terrace in a fit of rage.

After tossing the daughter off the terrace, Gangwar fled from the crime scene and is yet to be located. As per a report by India.com, Arvind Gangwar wanted a son. He had been fighting with his wife from past few months as she had given birth to the second girl.

The police were alerted by the father of the accused. The investigating police officer added that an FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The officer added that a special team has been deployed to nab the absconding accused.

