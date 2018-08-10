A government school in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district resembled a train after its walls were painted and its classrooms were turned into coaches, the mission is to spread awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. It is being reportedly said that if the experiment works well in the district, it will be extended to other schools.

A government’s school in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh looked like a train after its walls were painted and classrooms were turned into coaches. This school has been renamed as the ‘Swachhata Express’ by the district administration, as reported by NDTV. The aim is to transcend the awareness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India Mission).

The Yogi Adityanath-ledGvernment has identified such 10 schools in the district which will be designed in similar ways. According to a UP government official, if the experiment works well, it will further to extend to other districts of the state.

Meanwhile, a report according to Firstpost, Uttar Pradesh has the worst pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) in India as there is only 1 teacher for every 39 students at the primary level.

The report further said that In in 2015-16 in UP 25.3 million primary students enrolled, which includes both private and government schools, were taught by 665,779 teachers, which includes primary, upper primary and secondary.

However, the report’s analysis added that for 30 students per teacher–as prescribed by the Right to Education Act (RTE)–at the primary level, the state should have 840,000 teachers.

Another study done in 2014 said that the most populous state of India is also the second-highest state with teacher absenteeism which accounts for 31% in rural public schools.

