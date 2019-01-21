Former BSP MLA added fuel to the ongoing controversy in Uttar Pradesh over BJP MLA Sadhana Singh's remarks on BSP supremo Mayawati after he announced a Rs 50 lakh award to those who bring the BJP lawmakers' head to him. Earlier today, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday issued a notice to BJP MLA Sadhna Singh for calling Mayawati worse than a eunuch in the same speech.

Former BSP MLA added fuel to the ongoing controversy in Uttar Pradesh over BJP MLA Sadhana Singh’s remarks on BSP supremo Mayawati after he announced a Rs 50 lakh award to those who bring the BJP lawmakers’ head to him. Stressing that Sadhna should seek an apology from Mayawati, former BSP MLA from Thakurdwara Vijay Yadav said that he would give Rs 50 lakh to the person who will behead Sadhna Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh politics has been on the boil after BJP MLA from Mugalsarai attacked Mayawati over the SP-BSP alliance saying she sold her “dignity” to get power. Alluding to Mahabaratha, and connecting it to the infamous 1995 guest house incident, BJP MLA said “Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power.”

