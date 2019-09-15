Uttar Pradesh former CM Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the cases against SP leader Azam Khan will be withdrawn if Samajwadi Party voted back to power.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav came in support of his party MP Azam Khan on Saturday stating if his party comes back to the power, all cases against Azam Khan would be withdrawn. Yadav made this statement during his Rampur visit where he met Khan and his family. Later, the Samajwadi Party (SP) issued a statement ensuring full support to Azam Khan who has been named in several police cases. Recently, Khan was in headlines for alleged illegal land acquiring the case. While the city authorities claimed that Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, run by Azam Khan, its one gate has been built on government land.

Talking to the media in Rampur, former UP CM said once SP returns to the power in the state, all the cases registered against Samajwadi veteran would be withdrawn. Akhilesh Yadav added that he has a family relationship with Azam Khan, not political.

SP chief added that he would be meeting Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in relation to allegations against the senior party leader. He said he would be communicating all the atrocities done and baseless allegations leveled by the administration against an elected parliamentarian. A file with copies of FIRs lodged against Azam Khan would be handed over to her, said Akhilesh Yadav.

The person who has been supporting the poor and youth to attain quality education has got criminal cases in return. He established Ali Jauhar University to fulfill dreams of youth and runs it without taking fat fees from students.

Azam Khan, one of the controversial Samajwadi Party leader, a few weeks ago, had made remarks against the Lok Sabha deputy speaker Rama Devi. He had said that he wants to stare in beautiful eyes of Rama Devi. (Mai Apki Ankho Mai Dekhte Rehna Chahta Hu).

Later, the minister clarified stating deputy speaker is like a sister to him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App