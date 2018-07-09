On Monday morning, gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead by an inmate at around 6:30am. The incident took place in Baghpat jail of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. Munna was arrested by special cell of Delhi Police in connection with the murder of BJP lawmaker Krishnanand Rai in October 2009.

Gangster Munna Bajrangi, an alias of mafia don Prem Prakash Singh was shot dead inside the prison compound in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Monday morning. Hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Munna was lodged in Jhansi prison. He was taken to the Baghpat prison as he was to appear before the court today in connection with a case of extortion and murder of a BJP lawmaker Krishnanand Rai that was committed in October 2009. As per sources, the gangster was shot dead at about 6:30am by an inmate Sunil Rathi.

In the meantime, a forensic team has arrived at the District Jail Baghpat to further the investigation.

Forensic Unit team arrives at District Jail Baghpat where Gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead earlier today. SP Baghpat says, "Sunil Rathi has been accused of killing Gangster Munna Bajrangi; Body sent for postmortem, fair investigation will be done." pic.twitter.com/Bzg6mzlb0f — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

Investigation team arrives at District Jail Baghpat where Gangster Munna Bajrangi has been shot dead. pic.twitter.com/g1aVrl7ppt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

He was brought to District Jail Baghpat from Jhansi,last night. At 6;30am today,a convict lodged in the jail shot him dead&hid the pistol in a gutter. Few days ago,we had made UP CM aware of threat to gangster Munna Bajrangi's life:V Srivastava,advocate of gangster Munna Bajrangi pic.twitter.com/dDLv0298k6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath was noted as saying that he has ordered a judicial inquiry as well as suspension of the jailer. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter he said. The UP CM will conduct an investigation and he has promised strict action will be taken against those responsible. After Yogi’s order of inquiry, ADG jail Chandraprakash has suspended 4 prison personnel.

Ordered a judicial inquiry&suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation&strict action to be taken against those responsible:UP CM on Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead at District Jail Baghpat pic.twitter.com/A0yNzUUrgi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

Bajranji, who was to be produced in court today was on the hit list of UP police, according to Bjarangi’s wife Seema Singh. She said that she wanted to tell UP CM Yogi Adityanath that her husband’s life was in danger and that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill Bajrangi in a fake encounter.

#WATCH Seema Singh, wife of Gangster Munna Bajrangi, says, "I want to tell UP CM Adityanath ji that my husband's life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in a fake encounter." (29.06.18) pic.twitter.com/o2uCuePKJe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More