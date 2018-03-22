The Supreme Court has granted Uttar Pradesh government 4 months to finalise and submit the first vision draft for protecting the Taj Mahal. The SC said that the draft should assure that the Taj Mahal will remain safe for 300 to 400 years.

The Supreme Court has asked the government of Uttar Pradesh to submit the first draft of the Vision Document, for the preservation of the Taj Mahal, within 4 months. At the time of hearing on Thursday, March 22, 2018, the UP government said that they have been working on protecting and keeping the Taj Mahal safe for centuries. However, the UP government insisted the court grant them 4 months time so that they could submit the required Vision Document to the Court within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, in the previous hearing, the SC had asked the government to submit a vision document mentioning to keep the Taj Mahal safe for about 100 years. The Supreme Court had said that it had asked the Yogi Adityanath-led government to submit such a vision document that held the Taj Mahal remained safe for a 100 year. The Supreme Court had further asked the Yogi Government to give a vision document in order to protect TTZ which is spread across the six districts of the state.

However, reports reveal that the Supreme Court had earlier told the Yogi Government that they do not have to secure the building for 15 or 20 years but to keep it safe for 300, 400 years. It further held that ad-hock plan for the situation isn’t going to work. The court gave the example of planting trees. It stated, “When you plant trees, 75 percent of those trees die, then, what is the benefit of planting such trees in such a manner.”

