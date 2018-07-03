The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to introduce a dress code for students attending madrasas in the state. The Yogi Adityanath government has claimed that this decision would modernise the madrasa education in the state. However, the UP minister said that all stakeholders' opinion will be taken into account before any final decision on the matter.

Further speaking on the matter, Minority Affairs Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government, Mohsin Raza said that decision on the dress code in madrasas will only be implemented after taking all stakeholders into the confidence. He added that the main objective of this decision is to bring the children attending madrasas into the mainstream.

The minister added that a new formal dress code will be introduced in the madrasas to replace tradition kurta-payjama.

