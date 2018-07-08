The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give compulsory retirement to government officials aged 50 or above if they found neglecting their duties. As per rules, the cutoff date for considering 50 years of age will be March 31, 2018.

In a bid to ensure punctuality and promote good administration, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give compulsory retirement to government officials aged 50 or above if they found neglecting their duties. To implement this order, heads of various department have been asked to complete the screening process of employees working in their department by July. The government order issued by additional chief secretary Mukul Singhal reads, “You all (departmental heads) should complete screening of all employees above 50 years of age for compulsory retirement by July 31.”

As per rules, the cutoff date for considering 50 years of age will be March 31, 2018. The newly introduced rules by the government say that any temporary or permanent employee can opt for retirement.

Around 16 lakh government employees were unhappy with the state government. The president of Uttar Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association Yadavendra Mishra said that Yogi Aditynath government’s new order is nothing but an attempt to harass government employees.

Anguished over the order, the chief of employees association has warned the state government, saying that new order will not be tolerated. According to reports, screening of over 4 lakh employees belong to various departments would be done after state government’s new order.

