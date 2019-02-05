Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday was heckled in the Assembly while delivering an address on the first day of the Budget session. During the address, BSP-SP MLAs pelting paper balls at Governor Ram Naik and resorted to sloganeering. This Budget will be Yogi-Adityanath's 3rd budget and the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where a united SP-BSP has emerged as a force to reckon with in the state with the potential to wipe out the BJP, which currently holds 71 Lok Sabha seats in the 80-member assembly.

This will be Yogi-Adityanath’s 3rd budget and the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where a united SP-BSP has emerged as a force to reckon with in the state with the potential to wipe out the BJP, which currently holds 71 Lok Sabha seats in the 80-member assembly.

Reports suggest, prior to the commencement of the session, the SP and BSP were ready to take on the BJP government over law and order situation and other issues including the speculated CBI probe against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in the sand mining scam.

While the UP’s budget is reported to be focused on social and infrastructure sectors, big sop could be announced for the farming community. On the other hand, the Opposition is set to raise issues such as farmers’ distress, delay in payment of sugarcane arrears, unemployment and stray cattle menace.

Yesterday, SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood had hinted towards a rocky session saying that the opposition would be united to nail the government for its failures. “Rise in corruption, deteriorating law and order and the government’s failure to provide relief to the people under various welfare schemes would be the main issues before the opposition,” Mahmood was quoted by ANI as saying.

