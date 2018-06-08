At least 4 people died at the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College (GSVM) in Kanpur after alleged failure of the air conditioning system in the ICU ward | Image for pictorial representation |

Not taking any lessons from goof up over the deaths of 49 infants at a government hospital in Farrukhabad. At least 4 people died at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College (GSVM) in Kanpur after the alleged failure of the air conditioning system in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward. However, the hospital authorities have denied the accusation saying that 2 deaths occurred due to cardiac arrest and other 2 due to chronic illness, not because of AC failure.

Kanpur: People allege 4 patients died due to failure of air conditioning system at ICU ward of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College. Principal GSVM says, "2 deaths occurred due to cardiac arrest & other 2 due to chronic illness; AC plant to be repaired soon." pic.twitter.com/ds5LVFSFrh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2018

According to reports, the air conditioning system in the ICU wing of the hospital had not been working since Wednesday and a written complaint was submitted to the administration about it. It is learned that windows and doors around the wing were opened but it was not enough due to the heat wave across the city. The relatives of the patients said that they had to use hand fans to try and bring some relief to the patients. It was not enough and between Wednesday and Thursday, as many as 4 patients died.

In-charge of the ICU wing, Saurabh Agarwal admitted that the ACs were not working but has refuted the allegations that deaths happened due to it. Agarwal has claimed that patients in ICU are always in serious conditions and that deaths occurred in these case were of natural reasons. The principal of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College too has said that the deaths happened because of cardiac arrest and chronic illnesses.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More