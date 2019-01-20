A cop from award-winning Gudamba police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was transferred after a video surfaced on several social media platforms showing an elderly woman pleading at his feet to file an FIR after the death of her grandson. In the video, the police inspector is sitting comfortably on the chair with his hands folded as the woman continues to cry in front of him to file the FIR.

Gudamba police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is recently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ranked among India’s top three police stations in the last three years and awarded by Rajnath Singh for proper records and “extremely courteous” staff, the police station has now come to light after a police inspector disrespected an elderly woman pleading to register a First Information Report (FIR). The video of the incident has recently surfaced on several social media platforms where Tej Prakash Singh, a police inspector from Lucknow can be seen sitting comfortably on a chair while an elderly woman is continuously requesting him to file an FIR after the death of her grandson.

The incident took place on Friday when Brahma Devi, 75, had visited the police station to file an FIR after her grandson, Akash Yadav, 20, died while working in a plywood factory. The women alleged that he was crushed under a malfunctioning machine at the factory, which is located on the outskirts of the city.

The elderly woman is seen begging inspector at Lucknow's Gudamba PS to register an FIR in the death of her son.

In the video, the police inspector is sitting comfortably on the chair with his hands folded and the women are crying in front of him to file the FIR. However, it doesn’t seem to affect the police inspector who is still sitting on the chair shamelessly. There comes a time when the woman falls into his feet and there the Inspector makes a very minute attempt to stop the woman.

As soon as the video started doing the rounds on several social media platform the UP Police got into the action. Reports said that the inspector has been removed from his position while an investigation is being conducted by the senior officers. Also, an FIR against the factory owner has been registered, however, no arrest has been done so far.

