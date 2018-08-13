Hapur Lynching: After a video of men accused of lynching a man in Hapur, bragging about the killing went viral, the Supreme Court directed the Meerut IG to provide security to the survivor and ordered the police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Meerut Inspector General of police to submit a detailed report with respect to the incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, where a man survived a mob attack over suspicion of killing a cow on June 18. The Court also asked the police to provide security to the man.

Earlier, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had said that the case required immediate hearing after the Uttar Pradesh police said that the case was not related to mob lynching but to road rage.

On June 18, a group of men attacked 2 Muslim men on suspicion of being involved in cow slaughter. One victim 38-year-old Qasim was lynched on spot and the other, 64-year-old Shamsuddin, was seriously injured.

Shamsuddin had contradicted the police FIR that stated the June 18 lynching was triggered by a road accident and asserted that he was attacked for alleged cow slaughter. In the statement given to the police, Shamsuddin said that he and his neighbour, Hasan, had gone to the farm to get fodder and were taking a break to smoke.

An accused in a sting operation by a TV channel accepted thrashing the victims and was even heard saying that he had the support of the government.

The video of the attack was caught on a mobile and was widely circulated on social media platforms including WhatsApp groups.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government is on the backfoot over the incident and has even suspended 3 policemen involved in the case. A probe has also been launched into the incident.

