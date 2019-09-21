Uttar Pradesh: A journalist working for India News was beaten up by some cops in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The journalist was also forced to spent the night at the police station without committing any crime.

Uttar Pradesh: India News journalist beaten up by cops in Noida: A journalist was mercilessly beaten up by a group of cops in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday when the journalist was leaving a prominent mall after a party. The journalist, Rahul Kadyan, is currently working for India News on the sports desk.

Narrating his ordeal, the journalist said that he was waiting for a cab when two cops passed through him on a speeding motorbike. He said when he requested the cops to slow down or they would meet an accident, the cops started abusing him. The cops drove away when the journalist told them about his profession, he added. However, they soon returned with a few other cops, Rahul said.

Then, the journalist was hit with a stick by someone from the back. Soon he found himself on the ground as the cops were thrashing him profusely. He said that one of his other friends was also beaten up by the policemen.

He revealed that the cops then took him to the Noida sec 18 police station where they kept beating him up. He was also shifted to Noida sec 20 police station during the night.

Rahul said that his mobile phone also got broken during the incident because of which he could not inform his family. The next day he took a phone from another cop and called his family. His brother then took him home. Meanwhile, he has shared the pictures of the assault with the police. A case has also been registered into the matter at Noida Sec 20 police station. The police have been carrying out an investigation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App