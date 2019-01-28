Uttar Pradesh: Indian Air Force's plane Jaguar crashes on Monday in Kushinagar. The reports say that IAF's plane crashed a few minutes after it had taken off from the Gorakhpur airbase during the training session. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident.

Indian Air Force’s Jaguar has been crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar on Monday. According to the reports, the IAF’s plane crashed a few minutes after it had taken off from the Gorakhpur airbase during the training session. The plan was all flamed as soon as it hit the ground and the pilot managed to leave the plane safely. The news agency ANI reported that a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident.

IAF in its official statement said, “Today morning, a Jaguar aircraft while on a routine mission from Gorakhpur, crashed. The pilot ejected safely. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident.”

Earlier, a similar incident happened in Gujarat’s Kutch district, When IAF’s Jaguar had crashed in Jamnagar airbase, and which resulted in the death of a senior officer who was piloting the plane. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said, “The Jaguar aircraft on a routine training mission from Jamnagar crashed around 10.30 AM.” After the incident, a Court had ordered air headquarters to conduct a probe in the plane crash incident and find the roots of the accident.

Uttar Pradesh: Latest visuals from Kushinagar where an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter plane crashed today, the pilot managed to eject safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident. pic.twitter.com/MZxgwjWHrS — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Kushinagar where an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter plane crashed today, the pilot managed to eject safely. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident. pic.twitter.com/fZtAtJcd3U — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

