Journalist Amit Sharma was covering train derailment in Western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district which was obstructed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) as they defaced his camera and beat him black and blue. He also claimed to have been urinated upon by the GRP. The video footage that's surfacing online was put on social media by other local journalists.

After the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia last week for sharing a video on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, another shocking incident has been reported from the state as police not only arrested journalist Amit Sharma but also kicked, slapped and abused him.

This time the cops thrashed the journalist so badly that he had to plead them but to no avail. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, a group of Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel in Western UP can be seen beating a journalist mercilessly.

Amit said a group of Railway Police personnel hindered him from covering the derailment of a train in Shamli district which was followed the cops jailing him and urinating on him.

#WATCH Shamli: GRP personnel thrash a journalist who was covering the goods train derailment near Dhimanpura tonight. He says, "They were in plain clothes. One hit my camera&it fell down. When I picked it up they hit&abused me. I was locked up, stripped&they urinated in my mouth" pic.twitter.com/nS4hiyFF1G — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2019

He said the cops were in plain clothes who not only hit his camera but stripped him. If this wasn’t it, they urinated in his mouth, claimed the journalist.

The police personnel also allegedly snatched his camera and phone while he was shooting from the spot of derailment. Other local journalists at the spot rushed to the police and reported the incident. They also put the video footage showing the GRP personnel beating up Amit on social media. Reportedly, the journalists also contacted senior officials at the police headquarters to report the incident.

