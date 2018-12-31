UP woman stripped, thrashed by a mob in Bhadohi's Rapri village: A woman was allegedly stripped, beaten by a group of men following a heated argument with her husband in Uttar Pradesh Bhadohi on Saturday, December 29. The incident came to light after a video clip went viral, which showed that the woman was trying to flee from the spot.

Following resistance from the couple, the gang, present with the assailant, began stripping the woman and thrashing the victim

UP woman stripped, thrashed by a mob Bhadohi’s Rapri village: Uttar Pradesh woman was allegedly stripped and brutally beaten half-naked by a few men following a heated argument with her husband in Bhadohi’s Rapri village on Saturday evening, December 29. The incident came to light after a video clip went viral, which showed that the woman was trying to flee from the spot. It also showed that her saree was lying outside the nearby house, as reported by NDTV.

Media reports said a man identified as Dabang Lal Chand, allegedly assaulted her at the spot. Following resistance from the couple, the gang, present with the assailant, began stripping the woman and thrashing the victim and her husband. After the incident, the state police allegedly tried to dodge away from the case by asking the woman’s husband not to be vocal about the incident.

however, state the police later apprehended the main accused was, while the others are still absconding and are being searched, the police told media persons.

A case has been registered by the UP police and the woman’s medical examination is being conducted, while the video that went viral, is being investigated, the police added.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More