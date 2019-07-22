Uttar Pradesh: The lightning on Sunday struck Uttar Pradesh, killing as many as 32 people. These include seven in Fatehpur, seven in Kanpur, five in Jhansi, four in Jalaun, three in Hamirpur, two in Ghazipur and one each in Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Dehat and Chitrakoot, reports said.

Uttar Pradesh: The lightning on Sunday struck Uttar Pradesh, killing as many as 32 people. These include seven in Fatehpur, seven in Kanpur, five in Jhansi, four in Jalaun, three in Hamirpur, two in Ghazipur and one each in Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot and Kanpur Dehat, reports said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while expressing grief over the loss of lives, announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to each of the victim families. He also directed officials to sped up the relief work and provide every possible help to the injured.

