Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: If the exit poll results are to be believed, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will sweep the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections yet again, despite a vigorous push by the SP-BSP coalition to stop the saffron march. If that turns out to be true, it will mean two things: One, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) – and the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) push to consolidate the backward, Dalit and Muslim votes didn’t yield the intended result. Two, the Modi wave which had diluted all caste equations in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections continues to hold sway in 2019; though not as strong- and pomp that was seen in the previous edition.

In the 2014 elections, the Modi wave had demolished all rival parties on its path. The astounding results resurrected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a five-year term at the helm of the national government. Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the NDA had bagged an astonishing 74 seats, SP and Congress won five and two seats respectively, while BSP had a zero scorecard. The SP-BSP alliance was to stop the BJP’s march in the state; however it seemed imbecile and a futile exercise now in the light of the multiple exit poll results favoring the NDA. The exit poll results also show that BJP’s image of a forward caste party didn’t come in its way while collecting Hindu votes across all castes as well as Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, even though the final result would be known only on May 23. One key lesson from the polls is that despite opposition claim of polarizing the electorate by the state BJP led by its firebrand leader and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it perhaps didn’t quite create a dent in the BJP votes, and even Muslims may have voted for the saffron party, which had fought the elections on development plank.

