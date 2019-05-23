Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections results 2019: The electoral trends predicting BJP's massive win in Uttar Pradesh reflect the decline of caste politics in India. SP-BSP's caste arrangement has failed to woo the voters and that is evident from the trails and losses witnessed in 80 constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections results 2019: As the early trends of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 roll out predicting a massive victory of BJP and its alliances in Uttar Pradesh, it appears that caste is no longer the deciding factor among voters. The Mahagathbandhan, forged by Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Ajit Choudhary, is struggling to bring in the numbers while BJP-JD(U) alliance paints the state saffron.

For the party leadership, a mahagathbandhan seemed like a viable option ahead of the elections to counter the Modi wave and establish a strong ground in the electoral rat race. After all, OBCs and Dalits account for a large section of the voters in the largest state of India with maximum constituencies. Another reason behind the same is also BSP and SP’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh’s assembly polls in 2017.

However, going by the early trails and losses, it seems like BJP has successfully managed to woo the voters by playing the nationalist and Hindutva card along with masterstrokes like Balakot airstrikes. Launching a swift attack on caste politics in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his stand clear by stating his caste is the caste of the poor. Henceforth, it can be said that it seems Balakot has trumped Biradari in Uttar Pradesh.

It is yet to be seen what would be the next step of parties as the caste factor appears to be on the brink of an eclipse. Will there be a reshuffling in the approaches, ideologies and plan of action? Or is it just a phase. Speaking about an all-India trend, BJP and its alliances are leading in 340 seats, Congress and its alliances are trailing with 93 seats. The Non-Aligned, on the other hand, are leading in 109 constituencies.

