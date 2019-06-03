UP mahagathbandhan splits: The BSP-SP alliance has splintered again as BSP chief Mayawati on Monday reportedly asserted that the alliance did not help the party to win Yadavs votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It has also been reported that BSP would go solo in the 2022 assembly elections.

UP mahagathbandhan splits: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is not planning to continue alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, said reports on Monday. The alliance will splinter again as the BSP chief was seen unhappy with Lok Sabha results 2019. Addressing a meeting of party leaders from Uttar Pradesh in Delhi, Mayawati asserted that the BSP-SP alliance did not help the party as the Yadav votes were not transferred to BSP candidates. It has also been reported that BSP would go solo in the by-elections and 2022 assembly elections.

The BSP, which had never contested the by-elections, would reportedly contest the by-polls this year. The BSP chief has already asked the party leaders to start short-listing candidates for by polls. Nine legislators of BJP have won Lok Sabha elections while one legislator each from BSP and SP have been elected to the Lok Sabha.

The mahagathbabdhan, BSP-SP-RLD, did not perform well in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2019. BSP won only 10 Lok Sabha seats out of the 38 it had contested. The SP, on the other hand, won five of the 37 it contested, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had contested three seats and could not win a single seat.

Earlier on Saturday, the BSP chief removed six state election coordinators and two state chiefs following the BSP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls 2019. She sacked the coordinators of Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha.

Earlier on May 25, Mayawati had said that the BSP-SP-RLD alliance will continue, however, the latest reports have contradicted her claims. The BSP has performed well in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as compared to 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

