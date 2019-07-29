A man in Uttar Pradesh bit a snake into pieces after it entered his house and attacked him. The man identified as Ram Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

A man bit a snake into pieces after it attacked him at his house. The bizarre incident took place in asrauli village in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.

Raj Kumar, who was allegedly drunk was taken to a hospital after the incident. The doctors said that the person is in critical condition.

Babu Ram, father of Raj Kumar told, his son was drunk and while a snake entered into their house, he bit the reptile and crunched it into pieces. He added, they are unable to afford the treatment expenses and his son’s condition is critical.

The doctor treating the man said Ram Kumar had come to the hospital saying that he bit a snake but he initially misunderstood it as the snake bit the patient. He further added, the patient’s condition is serious and he has been transferred to another hospital.

Reports said Raj Kumar’s family had cremated the reptile after the incident.

However, this is not the first time a man bit a reptile and came to news. Earlier in May, a 60-year-old man in Gujarat also bit a snake after the reptile attacked him. Both of them died after the incident.

