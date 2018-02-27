An FIR was filed by a minor girl stating that she was raped by a 22-year-old man while his sister recorded a video of the incident. In the complaint filed, the sister of the accused has also been booked for abetment. Investigations are underway as the investigating police are yet to get hold of the rape video. Meanwhile, commenting on the case filed, the investigating police officer stated that the following allegation is the result of counter cases filed by the two women. Filing a complaint with the Police, the aunt of the 16-year-old victim also stated that the family of the accused also tried to push her into prostitution.

In another horrific incident against women reported from Uttar Pradesh, an FIR was filed by a minor girl stating that she was raped by a 22-year-old man while his sister recorded a video of the incident. In the complaint filed, the sister of the accused has also been booked for abetment. Investigations are underway as the investigating police are yet to get hold of the rape video. Meanwhile, commenting on the case filed, the investigating police officer stated that the following allegation is the result of counter cases filed by the two women (one 25-year-old and other 28-year-old) against each other.

As per sources, a series of cases have been registered with police since Friday. A police officer said that on Friday, a 25-year-old filed a case of theft against the 28-year-old. As per a report by TOI, the next day, the accused woman filed a case of rape against the family members of the complainant. A day after, on Monday, the 25-year-old alleged that her niece was raped by former’s brother while she recorded the whole episode. The two women who had been filing counter cases against each other were earlier said to be living together.

ALSO READ: PNB scam: Mega fraud rises by another Rs 1,300 cr after more unauthorised transactions detected

However, their arrangement failed following a tiff. Filing a complaint with the Police, the aunt of the 16-year-old victim also stated that the family of the accused also tried to push her into prostitution. Commenting on the matter, the police stated that the investigations are underway. The victim has been sent for medical examination and the action will be taken against the accused following the medical reports. The family members of the accused and the victim are being questioned by the police in the matter, police added.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh’s Cyber Cell files FIR after WhatsApp users receive invitation to join Lashkar-e-Taiba group

ALSO READ: Drunk man kills his neighbour’s cow in Greater Noida; accused arrested

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App