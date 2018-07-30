A man was shot thrice at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. The man, however, survived and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. On the other hand, the police have identified the shooter and are trying to nab him. The incident has been doing the rounds on the social media since the CCTV footage of the entire incident surfaced and was handed over to the police.

It seems like shooting people in Uttar Pradesh is quite normal for people and a video that has surfaced from Sultanpur totally substantiates the fact. The video, which looks more like a scene from any gangster movie, features a popular restaurant in the area where a man in white with a gamchha around his neck comes close to the restaurant owner and shots him for like three times. Well, when you watch it for the first time, it could be a bit hard to digest the entire incident, but after some time you have to believe it. The shooter doesn’t hurry while shooting the man, and people who try to stop him fail miserably. But, the peculiarity of the incident does not end here as the restaurant owner survives the attack.

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the matter. Like every other day, it was a busy evening at Sultanpur's Avantica restaurant, as the families were enjoying the Sunday dinner and the hotel owner Alok Arya was handling the cash counter.

In the video, Alok Arya can be seen talking to a few men sitting next to him. Suddenly, out of nowhere, this man donning a white shirt paired with blue jeans stops at the counter and shots Arya thrice. People try to stop him, but he succeeds to flee the spot. The video ends at a point when everybody present at the restaurant tries to figure out what just happened there.

Following the incident, Alok Arya was immediately taken to the nearby hospital. The police have also identified the man, who is a private contractor in the area. The police has been also trying to figure out the reason behind the attack.

