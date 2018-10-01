As per the reports, Mandwara Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) officer Hemendra Kumar Kandpal committed suicide on Sunday at his official residence. The news agency ANI reported that the SDM shot himself dead with the rifle of his home guard deployed at his residence for his security.
Talking the reporters, Supretended of Police OP Singh said, “He asked for the rifle from his home guard and went inside his room and shot himself.”
After being informed about the incident, local police reached the spot to examine the matter. The body of the deceased has been sent for the autopsy test and investigation is underway.
