The Mandwara Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) officer Hemendra Kumar Kandpal shot himself on Sunday at his residence. The deceased SDM committed suicide with the rifle of home guard, who was deployed at his residence for his security, Supretended of Police OP Singh told reporters. Hemendra Kumar Kandpal's body has been sent for the autopsy test and investigation of the matter is underway.

As per the reports, Mandwara Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) officer Hemendra Kumar Kandpal committed suicide on Sunday at his official residence. The news agency ANI reported that the SDM shot himself dead with the rifle of his home guard deployed at his residence for his security.

Talking the reporters, Supretended of Police OP Singh said, “He asked for the rifle from his home guard and went inside his room and shot himself.”

After being informed about the incident, local police reached the spot to examine the matter. The body of the deceased has been sent for the autopsy test and investigation is underway.

Lalitpur: Mandvara SDM Hemendra Kumar Kandpal shot himself dead with the rifle of his home guard at his official residence yesterday. SP OP Singh says,"He asked for the rifle from his home guard and went inside his room and shot himself. A thorough investigation will be done." pic.twitter.com/bRUFo6WVKN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More