It seems like there is no end to the violence against Dalits in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh. In yet another incident of casteist violence, a 22-year-old Dalit man was thrashed by the upper caste men in Meerut’s Qila Parikshitgarh area. The humiliation was not limited to this only, the Dalit man was then forced to abuse BR Ambedkar. The incident took place on July 18 and surfaced after a video of the entire incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Lovely, the victim can be seen standing with folded hands, while the upper caste men are continuously beating him. Through the 30-second long video, the victim can be seen requesting to leave him but the three men don’t seem to get affected by his continuous requests. They first beat him up badly and then forces him to abuse Ambedkar. Besides this, they also keep on humiliating Lovely and abuse him badly.

The UP Police came to action after the video started doing the rounds on the Internet. Superintendent of police (rural areas), Rajesh Kumar said that they have been investigating the matter and are looking for the accused who have been on the run ever since the incident took place.

The three men have been identified as Rahul, Bholu and Beenu. According to a report in TOI, the police have filed an FIR against the three accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 365 (kidnapping) of the IPC and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at Parikshitgarh police station on Monday.

Well, for the residents of UP, the incident is not something new. A couple of months back, a Dalit man beaten up after he added the upper caste patent sirname ‘Sinh’ to his name. The police had then also said that they have been looking into the matter.

