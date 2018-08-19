The incident took place when the parents of the victim had gone to talk to meet the parents of the boy who used to stalk their daughter. As per reports, the parents of the girl alleged that a gang of boys often used to harass their daughter while on her way to a coaching institute.

A teenage girl was set on fire in her own house by a group of men after she had refused to talk to them | Image for pic rep

A teenage girl was set on fire in her own house by a group of men after she had refused to talk to them. The victim who was set on fire belonged to Sardhana town of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The incident took place when the parents of the victim had gone to talk to meet the parents of the boy who used to stalk their daughter. As per reports, the parents of the girl alleged that a gang of boys often used to harass their daughter while on her way to a coaching institute. The father claimed that on August 16 a boy gave her a phone and asked her to answer it at midnight.

Later, after returning from the coaching centre, the girl told her parents about the whole incident and handed them the phone. At around 12 when the boy called, the girl’s father answered the phone and scolded him for his behaviour. The father of the girl further went to the boy’s house to resolve the matter.

While the two families were trying to resolve the matter, the angry boy along with his friends barged into the girl’s house and poured kerosene on her. After thrashing her for a while they set her ablaze and fled from the crime scene.

Hearing the screams of the girl, she was rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctors looking after the victim said that she sustained 20%-25% of burn injuries.

Filing a police complaint in the matter the father of the victim accused 6 youth in his complaint about setting his daughter on fire. Taking cognizance of the matter, the investigating police have nabbed 2 out of the six people accused by the parents of the victims.

