Uttar Pradesh mining scam: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of misusing probe agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate to target Opposition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The case against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is based on a CBI FIR to probe the role of state mining ministers, including former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, during 2012-16.

Uttar Pradesh mining scam: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday lodged a money laundering case against former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining scam. The case is based on a CBI FIR to probe the role of state mining ministers, including former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, during 2012-16. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is under the radar of the ED for his alleged role when he was holding the portfolio of mining department between during 2012-2013. Akhilesh Yadav had allegedly granted mining licenses during the ban period.

This comes days after CBI, which is also probing the case, conducted raids at various at several places in Uttar Pradesh, including the residence of IAS officer B Chandrakala. Raids were also conducted on Samajwadi Party MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra and others.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Lucknow unit registers money laundering case in connection with alleged illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh. Case is based on a CBI FIR to probe the role of State Mining Ministers, including former UP Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav during 2012-16. pic.twitter.com/4xVluciUCb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 17, 2019

The CBI had conducted these raids after filing a case into the matter on the directions of Allahabad High Court. Samajwadi Party had called these raids an attempt by the BJP to stall SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh had alleged that the ruling BJP was misusing probe agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate to target Opposition.

