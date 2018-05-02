After battling controversy in Karnataka for giving tickets to Reddy brothers, the BJP has again come into the limelight this time in Uttar Pradesh. A cabinet minister under Yogi Adityanath's government was caught red-handed for eating a meal prepared by a posh food joint while dining at a Dalit home. Reportedly, Suresh Rana was supposed to eat dinner cooked by a Dalit in his household under the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan. The incident took place on Monday in Aligarh's Lohagadh area.

A cabinet minister under CM Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh is facing criticism on social media after he was caught eating food prepared by a posh eatery while dining at the house of a Dalit family in Aligarh district. Denying the claims, Suresh Rana said that the food was cooked at Dalit’s house was eaten by several leaders and officials. “I didn’t want to burden them. I ate a mix of food cooked by the Dalit family and the food brought from outside,” he said.

Reportedly, Suresh Rana had gone to meet the Dalit family as a part of BJP’s Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’programme. Under this initiative, the state government has directed its ministers and legislators to spend at least a night with residents in the predominantly Dalit village. They have been specifically asked to eat dinner at a Dalit household, where food is cooked by the members of the family.

In an attempt to cover up the mistake made by his fellow colleague, Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh commented, “Dalits should feel honoured because ministers and legislators are dining with them.” The incident took place in Aligarh’s Lohagadh on Monday night after Rana landed up on the doorsteps of a Dalit family for a ‘surprise visit’.

According to a report, the BJP minister who visited Lohagarh village ordered a meal of matar paneer, dal makhani, tandoori roti, mixed vegetables and a dessert from outside. Bottles of mineral water were also served to the minister and other BJP leaders who accompanied Rana. Speaking to media, the host, Rajnish Kumar, said that he was not aware that minister would come and have dinner at his residence. “I was asked just to sit with the minister while the food as he ordered food. It was all pre-planned and was just a photo-opportunity for the minister”, said Kumar.

Experts believe that such a programme was rolled-out by BJP in order to win next assembly elections leading to Lok Sabha due next year.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App