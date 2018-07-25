Days after a man was lynched in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, prompting furore over the callousness of the police, 4 men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district were saved by the police from mobocracy. The men, 2 Hindus and 2 Muslims were beaten, dragged and abused were accused of poisoning a buffalo and taking it away in the pick-up man.
Police, acting swiftly, persuaded the mob for over half an hour to let the law take over. A video of the incident was shot by a villager and circulated online. In the video, many people were seen assaulting the 4 men, who are seen on the ground.
In the video, one of the men pleads with the villagers and can be heard saying that he is not a cattle thief and that he had gone to the village to pick up a dead buffalo on the instructions of a contractor he works for. But the crowd refused to believe him.
Updating….