4 men, 2 Hindus and 2 Muslims were chased and beaten up over a dead buffalo in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The Police saved the 4 men after an hour an half long negotiations to let the law take over. The incident has come when the Centre is in the middle of a huge backlash over the death of a man attacked by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan.

The incident has come when the Centre is in the middle of a huge backlash over the death of a man attacked by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan.

Days after a man was lynched in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, prompting furore over the callousness of the police, 4 men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district were saved by the police from mobocracy. The men, 2 Hindus and 2 Muslims were beaten, dragged and abused were accused of poisoning a buffalo and taking it away in the pick-up man.

Police, acting swiftly, persuaded the mob for over half an hour to let the law take over. A video of the incident was shot by a villager and circulated online. In the video, many people were seen assaulting the 4 men, who are seen on the ground.

In the video, one of the men pleads with the villagers and can be heard saying that he is not a cattle thief and that he had gone to the village to pick up a dead buffalo on the instructions of a contractor he works for. But the crowd refused to believe him.

Updating….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More