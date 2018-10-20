According to Krishnapal Singh, the brother of deceased Dharampal Singh, a group of around 50-60 monkeys attacked his brother on October 17 while he was out to run an errand. He said that the monkeys picked up the bricks and stones present in the vicinity and began a barrage at Dharampal. The 70-year-old victim, in turn, took blows to his head and chest and fell on the ground after sustaining severe injuries.

Uttar Pradesh Police was left in a fix on Saturday after a man appealed to file an FIR against a group of monkeys for killing his brother in Tikri village of Baghpat district. Reportedly, a group of monkeys had stoned a 70-year-old man to death while he was out collecting woods for a havan. However, the police have given an entirely different narrative saying the man was sleeping near a pile of bricks which collapsed on him after the monkeys jumped over it.

According to Krishnapal Singh, the brother of deceased Dharampal Singh, a group of around 50-60 monkeys attacked his brother on October 17 while he was out to run an errand. He said that the monkeys picked up the bricks and stones present in the vicinity and began a barrage at Dharampal. The 70-year-old victim, in turn, took blows to his head and chest and fell on the ground after sustaining severe injuries.

Baghpat: 70-year-old man allegedly stoned to death by some monkeys in Tikri on Oct 17. Family demands police to file FIR against monkeys; says, '50-60 monkeys came fighting when he was collecting woods for a havan outside the house. Bricks were thrown at him. He died at hospital' pic.twitter.com/DjvA16lNLy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2018

Dharampal was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Baghpat where while undergoing treatment he succumbed to the injuries. Now, his brother is adamant to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the group of monkeys for killing his brother while the police are resisting the complaint.

When the local police were approached to comment on the matter, Circle Officer Ramala Rajiv Pratap Singh said that the deceased was sleeping next to a pile of bricks. He added that when the group of monkeys started jumping on the pile, it collapsed on Dharampal and he sustained serious injuries to his head and chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he died undergoing treatment.

The circle officer further claimed that a written complaint against the monkeys by the deceased’s brother has been filed and the police are looking into the matter. He, however, clarified that the police is considering this matter as an accident not as a murder.

